In a compassionate endeavor to bring smiles to the faces of 35 Ukrainian children who tragically lost their families in the Russia-Ukraine war, the "Antalya Thinking Platform" has launched a weeklong program scheduled to commence on July 15. Supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Governorship of Antalya, this initiative aims to foster friendship and goodwill between the two nations.

Within the framework of the program, Ukrainian children will embark on a weeklong journey, exploring the historical and touristic sites of Antalya. Engaging in a variety of enjoyable activities, the young visitors will have the opportunity to create lasting memories and enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Project Chairperson Halil Güvenbaş emphasized the profound impact of the war on these vulnerable children, stating, "Unlike adults, children find it exceptionally difficult to come to terms with such tragic circumstances." Recognizing this, the Antalya Thinking Platform has taken the initiative to collaborate with the Ukrainian government, thanks to the efforts of one of its members, Rasim Pekmezci, to facilitate the realization of this project.

Drawing attention to the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Güvenbaş revealed: "We discovered that there are approximately 25,000 Ukrainians who sought refuge in Antalya due to the war. We have established contact with them and are endeavoring to support them in every possible way." In conjunction with this project, a grand event will be organized on July 21, providing an opportunity for Ukrainians residing in Antalya to participate and further strengthen the bonds of friendship.