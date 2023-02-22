According to the statement issued by a local municipality in Türkiye's northwestern region Wednesday, an application for free inter-city transport for earthquake survivors was implemented and they will be able to use it soon.

Earthquake survivors, providing the required documents showing they are registered to earthquake-hit provinces and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) will be able to apply to all offices of ''Kart54'' located in Sakarya and use buses free of charge.

Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality teams on the other hand were mobilized to heal the wounds in disaster zones with 508 personnel and 316 vehicles.

To date, around 200 aid trucks were delivered to the southern region with the contributions of the citizens hailing from Sakarya.

The work for establishing living spaces consisting of 400 containers in Adıyaman and 150 containers in Antakya has also been accelerated, it was stated. Sakarya Mayor Ekrem Yüce continues to personally coordinate the works in the field.