A Palestinian doctor named Zuhdi Jayousi, who grew up in his homeland with the support of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and completed his medical education on a scholarship provided by Türkiye, began his medical career at the Kızılay's Aegean Regional Blood Center to repay his debt of gratitude.

Born in the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, 27-year-old Zuhdi Jayousi spent his childhood and youth in Palestine under Israeli pressure. Having benefited from the humanitarian aid Türkiye sent to Palestine alongside his family, Jayousi developed an affinity for Kızılay from an early age.

Jayousi began learning Turkish in 2017 and enrolled at Karabuk University's Faculty of Medicine a year later thanks to scholarships provided by Türkiye.

The Palestinian doctor graduated in 2024, earning his white coat. Although he received offers to work as a physician at various institutions, he chose the Aegean Regional Blood Center.

Wearing the crescent and star of the Turkish flag and the Kızılay's red crescent emblem on his uniform with great pride, Jayousi works at the center and alongside teams that collect blood donations. The young doctor has drawn attention for his dedication.

Jayousi said Türkiye was the biggest supporter of Palestine, where people face increasingly difficult circumstances under Israeli attacks.

Explaining that Kızılay is widely known across Palestine, Jayousi said: "Because of the tragic events taking place there, people constantly need assistance. We have always found the Kızılay by our side."

He added: "I have known the Kızılay for as long as I can remember. For Palestine, Türkiye is a brotherly country. It is a country that stands up for us, stands by us and consistently supports us. It also provides substantial financial assistance."

Jayousi said Türkiye's support had transformed his life, allowing him to pursue medical education and become a doctor.

He said his decision to study medicine stemmed from his desire to help people facing difficult circumstances, particularly after witnessing the hardships in Palestine.

“I saw how important it was to save someone's life amid the hardships in Palestine. I wanted to do the same myself. I worked hard in my studies to get to where I am today. Thankfully, the Turkish state provided me with this opportunity,” he said.

He said he regularly speaks with his family, who still live in Palestine, through video calls to cope with the pain of being apart.

Jayousi also recalled emotional encounters during blood donation campaigns, saying people were often surprised to learn that he was Palestinian.

“After donating blood, one of our teachers asked me, ‘May I hug you?’ Some people's eyes fill with tears, or they cry when they learn that I am Palestinian. Others ask me for prayers and forgiveness. I genuinely feel the love of the Turkish people,” he said.

Barış Dolaş, director of Kızılay's Aegean Regional Blood Center, described Jayousi as a hardworking doctor who had grown up amid difficult conditions in Palestine.

“A child who witnessed kindness in Palestine years ago now works as a doctor under the roof of Kızılay, an organization that continues to spread kindness. This must be one of the beautiful stories of the kindness that our institution and Türkiye extend beyond their borders,” Dolaş said.