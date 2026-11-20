Nov. 20 marks World Children’s Day, an annual observance dedicated to promoting children’s rights, well-being and access to education, health care and protection.

Speaking to Daily Sabah during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, UNICEF Türkiye Representative Paolo Marchi urged governments to place children and young people at the center of climate decisions and increase funding to address the risks they face.

“COP31 is a very important moment and, as the president has said, it is the COP of action,” Marchi said, calling for the conference’s final political decision, known as the cover decision, to explicitly address the needs of children and young people.

The latest public draft of the cover decision, issued Nov. 19, recognizes the importance of meaningful participation by children and young people in climate action and decision-making. It also invites relevant climate work programs to address the effects of climate change on them. Negotiations on the final text continued on Friday.

Marchi said children bear a disproportionate share of climate-related harm, particularly when extreme weather disrupts essential services such as education and health care.

He cited a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that children under five account for 88% of the disease burden associated with climate change.

He said COP31 must translate climate commitments into practical measures that protect children, strengthen essential services and give young people a meaningful role in decisions affecting their future.

Climate finance must reach children

Marchi said the gap between children’s exposure to climate risks and the funding allocated to address their needs remains significant.

A UNICEF analysis of four major multilateral climate funds found that only 2.4% of the $51.5 billion in climate finance assessed between 2006 and March 2023 supported projects classified as fully responsive to children’s needs. These projects accounted for approximately $1.2 billion.

Marchi noted that children and young people account for around 2.4 billion people worldwide, representing more than one-third of the global population.

He argued that climate financing must better reflect their needs, particularly in communities where children face multiple risks and have limited access to essential services.

When floods and other climate-related emergencies occur, children are often among those most affected by disruptions to education, health care and humanitarian assistance. Infants and young children are especially vulnerable because they cannot easily escape dangerous situations or protect themselves.

Marchi said he hoped COP31 would lead to increased funding for services that protect children and help communities adapt to climate change.

Refugee children, vulnerable communities

Marchi also stressed the importance of ensuring that climate policies reach children who face additional barriers to education, health care and protection.

He praised Türkiye for its response to refugees, saying Turkish authorities and organizations such as UNICEF had worked since 2014 to integrate Syrian and other refugee children into the education system.

However, he said climate policies must also consider children from refugee families, girls from vulnerable communities, Roma children, children of migrant workers and children with disabilities.

These groups can face additional obstacles when disasters disrupt essential services, making inclusive planning critical to ensuring that climate action reaches those who need it most.

Marchi outlined UNICEF’s work with Türkiye’s Ministry of Family and Social Services to strengthen youth participation in policymaking through a platform operating across all 81 provinces.

The initiative brings young people together to discuss policy at the provincial level, while representatives also meet parliamentarians in Ankara to raise issues at the national level.

As part of COP31, UNICEF and the ministry planned to co-host an event on Saturday to promote young people's participation in climate discussions and decision-making.

Asked what would make COP31 a success, Marchi identified three priorities: reducing climate-related disasters, ensuring adaptation measures include children and increasing financing for services benefiting children and young people.

Children face overlapping crises worldwide

The urgency of these calls is underscored by the growing number of children affected by conflict, displacement and climate-related disasters.

In Gaza, figures from the Health Ministry cited in a United Nations humanitarian snapshot published Nov. 4 showed that 21,976 children had been identified among Palestinian fatalities as of Oct. 7. The U.N. noted that the breakdown was attributed to the ministry and had not been independently verified.

The crisis has also been compounded by severe weather. UNICEF said Nov. 9 that an estimated 950,000 displaced people in Gaza were living in flood-exposed areas, including 400,000 in locations at extremely high risk, almost half of them children. Three children aged four, five and eight were killed alongside their mother when heavy rainfall caused a sand dune to collapse onto their tent.

Beyond Gaza, nearly one in four children worldwide, or 589 million, lived in conflict zones in 2025, the highest number recorded since 1990, according to a report published by Save the Children on Nov. 19.

Climate risks are also widespread. UNICEF’s 2026 Children’s Climate Risk Report found that 1.5 billion children are exposed to heatwaves that are becoming more frequent, longer-lasting or more severe, threatening their health, education and well-being.

Marchi said the ultimate measure of COP31’s success would be whether international commitments translated into practical improvements in children’s safety, health, education and future opportunities.