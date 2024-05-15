In Van, eastern Türkiye, the Wildlife Conservation and Rehabilitation Center of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYU) is focused on increasing the number of protected peacocks.

Efforts have begun to breed the peacocks brought to the center in Van, which were found in the back of a pickup truck in Hakkari's Derecik district on April 26.

An incubator was used to hatch eggs from the protected peacock species at the center.

Professor Dr. Lokman Aslan, the director of the Wildlife Conservation Rehabilitation Center at YYU, stated that they are working on the treatment and release of wildlife back into their natural habitats.

Aslan said that three male and two female peacocks seized and identified as brought illegally in the Derecik district of Hakkari were brought to their center.

"We have created a suitable environment for the peacocks. They will live here for a long time. Our rehabilitation center's area is suitable for this. The peacocks will enhance the beauty of our center. Their breeding will also continue here. So far, they have laid one egg. We have placed this egg in the incubator. They will continue to breed naturally from now on. We will allow peacocks to multiply and form larger colonies here," he said.

Peacocks are native to South Asia, particularly India, Sri Lanka and the surrounding regions. However, they have been introduced to various parts of the world, including Türkiye, where they can be found in suitable habitats such as forests, grasslands and agricultural areas. They are often seen in wildlife reserves, parks and private estates in Türkiye.