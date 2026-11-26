The Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay) is promoting an addiction-free social environment at Cafe 1920 in Istanbul, offering a space where tobacco, alcohol and other addictive substances are prohibited and families with children can spend time comfortably.

Mustafa Çağrı Soyer, vice president of Yeşilay, said that as the addiction industry increasingly influences different aspects of daily life, the organization aims to expand its prevention efforts into more spaces where people socialize.

Soyer said approaches to combating addiction must evolve alongside technological and social changes, noting that cafes are among the places where young people spend much of their time.

Cafe 1920 was established with this approach, providing an environment where the consumption of tobacco, alcohol and other addictive substances is not permitted.

Soyer said tobacco-smoking areas often occupy some of the most desirable sections of cafes in Türkiye, leaving people who do not smoke, including families with children, exposed to smoke or forcing them to sit in less comfortable areas.

“At this cafe, there are no addictive substances in any section, so people can sit wherever they want and enjoy their time in a comfortable environment,” he said.

The initiative aims to show that people can socialize and enjoy themselves without relying on addictive products, challenging the perception that smoking or drinking is necessary to have a good time.

Soyer said the concept also seeks to reach people who are sensitive to the effects of tobacco smoke, families with children and individuals struggling with tobacco addiction.

He added that visitors had responded positively to the cafe, particularly families who appreciated being able to spend time in a smoke-free environment.

Cafe 1920 also features a play area for children, with games designed by Yeşilay to support mental development rather than relying solely on conventional physical activities.

Soyer said the games allow children to spend hours engaged in activities while helping introduce them to addiction awareness at an early age.

He said families had reported that their children played without getting bored, allowing parents to relax and enjoy their visits.

Yeşilay's efforts to prevent addiction extend beyond rehabilitation and treatment, encompassing sports activities, workshops, educational programs for children, prevention initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

Soyer said the cafe should therefore be viewed as part of the organization's broader mission rather than as a business venture unrelated to its work.

“If the addiction industry is everywhere, we believe that Yeşilay should also be present in every area,” he said.

He noted that cafes are important meeting places for young people, particularly in major cities, making them valuable spaces for reaching audiences and raising awareness about addiction.

Soyer also highlighted the environmental dimension of addiction prevention, noting that Yeşilay participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) as a stakeholder.

He said the environmental damage caused by cigarette butts was among the issues addressed by the organization, emphasizing that the consequences of addiction extend beyond human health.

Yeşilay's broader work also includes its Counseling Centers Against Addiction (YEDAM), which provide support and rehabilitation services, alongside prevention and awareness activities.

Soyer said Cafe 1920 was designed to make these efforts more visible and help the organization reach people who might not otherwise engage with its addiction prevention programs.