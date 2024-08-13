The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) honored international students who benefited from Türkiye Scholarships with a graduation ceremony in Istanbul on Monday.

The 13th International Students Graduation Ceremony took place at Boğaziçi University's Uçaksavar Campus, bringing together dignitaries, academics and graduates from diverse backgrounds. This event followed last week's graduation ceremony in Ankara, continuing the celebration of international students' achievements.

The event was held at the Ayhan Şahenk Hall of the Garanti Culture Center and was attended by YTB President Abdullah Eren, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and Boğaziçi University Rector professor Mehmet Naci Inci. The gathering also included rectors from various Istanbul universities, alongside the proud graduates who had completed their studies at different academic levels in Türkiye.

The ceremony began with a touching short film highlighting the unique journeys of students from around the globe who had come to Türkiye to pursue their education. These students, representing a wide array of countries and academic disciplines, have not only gained knowledge but also become ambassadors of Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage.

Highlighting Türkiye’s growing role as a global education hub, YTB President Abdullah Eren shared impressive statistics, noting that the country’s international student population has surged from 20,000 to over 350,000 in just 14 years. Of these, nearly 40,000 students have benefited from the Türkiye Scholarships program, which he described as a strategic initiative that not only fosters academic excellence but also strengthens ties between Türkiye and nations across the world.

Eren explained the broader impact of Türkiye’s foreign policy, emphasizing the contributions of key institutions like the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Turkish Maarif Foundation. He stated: "These institutions are all working and will continue to work toward a great Türkiye." He also introduced the concept of "Gönül coğrafyası," explaining it as: "A term unique to Türkiye, describing communities who feel a deep emotional connection with our country – a concept unlikely to be applicable to any other nation."

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, in his address, highlighted the city’s unique role as a crossroads of cultures and knowledge. He praised Türkiye’s universities for offering world-class education and described Istanbul as a living university, where the rich history and vibrant culture provide an unparalleled learning environment, saying: "We believe that just by living in Istanbul for four-five years, you gain as much knowledge and experience as graduating from at least two universities."

Gül expressed confidence that the graduates would continue to build bridges of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between Türkiye and their home countries: "In the next phase, we expect you to go to your own country, start a new life there, or go anywhere in the world, whatever you do, you will contribute to the friendship, brotherhood and cooperation between our country and your own."

The Türkiye Scholarships program allows talented students from around the world to study at top universities in Türkiye. It offers high-quality education, empowers students, and promotes global cooperation and development. This year, graduation ceremonies were also held in Ankara and Konya, showing Türkiye's commitment to recognizing the success of international students.