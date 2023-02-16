A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the Arsuz district in Türkiye's Hatay province late Thursday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The epicenter of the quake was the Mediterranean Sea, some 6 kilometers away from Arsuz, at a depth of 9.26 kilometers, AFAD said,

Hatay Governor Rahmi Doğan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have not received any calls about destruction, but teams are on the ground to see if there have been any problems following the latest quake.

AFAD's director responsible for earthquake and risk mitigation, Orhan Tatar, recently said over 3,800 aftershocks took place following magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on Feb. 6.

At least 36,187 people were killed and 108,068 injured by the two massive earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye. The earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.