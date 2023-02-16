A woman was on Thursday evening rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Kahramanmaraş province, some 258 hours after devastating earthquakes struck Türkiye’s southeast.

Rescue workers pulled 42-year-old Neslihan Kılıç out of a flattened building as she was wrapped in a blanket and carried toward an ambulance to be transported to a hospital, a live broadcast by the private broadcaster NTV showed.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck nine hours apart in southeastern Türkiye, and severely hit northern Syria, on Feb. 6, razing thousands of buildings and inflicting severe damage on infrastructure.

Authorities on Thursday revised the death toll from the disaster to 36,187.

Neslihan Kılıç is being brought to a hospital after being rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaraş, southeastern Türkiye, Fed. 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

More than 250 people had lost their lives in the complex of high-rises where Kiliç was found alive, another private broadcaster CNN Türk said.

Kılıç's rescue came some 10 hours after a 17-year-old Aleyna Ölmez was pulled from the rubble earlier in the day.

"She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes," coal miner Ali Akdoğan, who took part in the rescue effort of Ölmez, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Kahramanmaraş, a city near the quakes' epicentre.

"We have been working here in this building for a week now... We came here with the hope of hearing sounds," he said. "We are happy whenever we find a living thing – even a cat."

The girl's uncle tearfully hugged the rescuers one by one, saying, "We will never forget you."