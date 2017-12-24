Over 3,000 personnel dismissed from duty under new statutory decrees

Thousands of public servants have been dismissed from a number of Turkish institutions over their suspected involvement with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), while others who had previously been dismissed have been reinstated to their posts with a new emergency decree published Sunday.

Some 2,766 staff have been dismissed from various institutions, while 115 personnel who were previously dismissed from their jobs have been reinstated to their posts.

A total of 637 military personnel, including 155 from the army, 155 from the navy and 327 from the air forces command have been dismissed, while 360 others have been dismissed from the gendarmerie.

The new emergency decree also introduces a single-type uniform at court appearances for convicts or suspect of "crimes against the constitutional order."

The defendants will either wear brown or gray uniforms during their court appearances.

Those who are "attempting to abolish the order prescribed by Turkish Constitution by using force and violence or to replace this order with another one or to prevent the implementation of order" and "attempting to undermine the Turkish Government by using force and violence, or to prevent it from performing its duty, partially or completely" will wear a brown jumpsuit.

Those who "attempt to undermine the Turkish Grand National Assembly or to prevent it from performing its duty partially or completely," "armed rebellion against the Turkish Government", "assassination of and assault on the president", "crimes against the security of the state" and "crimes against the constitutional order" will wear a gray jumpsuit.

According to the decree, female suspects and convicts are exempt from wearing the uniform. The provisions of the article will not apply to children and pregnant women.

The uniform provision suggestion came after a Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) suspect -- who was part of the group that tried to assassinate him the night of the coup -- wore a t-shirt with the word "Hero" in English, which caused a public outcry.