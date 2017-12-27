Police detain 8 Daesh-linked suspects in anti-terror operations in Turkey's Konya

Police detained eight Daesh-linked suspects, including foreign nationals, in central Turkey on Wednesday, a police official said.

The counter-terrorism police carried out raids in the central province of Konya after arrest warrants for ten suspects were issued, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Eight suspects, including seven Iraqi nationals, were nabbed while the operation is underway to arrest remaining two suspects.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

Turkey has deported more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and 3,290 foreign terrorists from 95 different countries in recent years, while dismantling terror cells and safe houses providing logistical assistance to the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq or plotting attacks inside the country.