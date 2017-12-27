Poll: People see hope in counterterrorism ops in southeast

A recent research published by MAK consulting agency has indicated that people living in eastern and southeastern Turkey consider the efforts and operations in the region to bode well for the future.

The research conducted with 2,445 people from 23 provinces from the eastern and southeastern Anatolia region showed that the majority of the people living in the region are optimistic that with following the counterterrorism operations, it will be possible for the region to develop and normalize. Fifty-eight percent of people who participated in the research answered that they expect the operations to be successful while 23 percent said the operations should be supported with social projects.

According to the majority of the participants, the main reason for the problems faced in the region from the past to the present is the PKK terror organization.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU - was undermining efforts to boost the economy in the region and disrupting the peace with bloody assaults. The outlawed terrorist group is responsible for the death of many Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

The Turkish government accelerated efforts to eliminate the terrorists from the region with extensive counterterror operations last year, which have substantially prevented the terrorists' attacks. In the aftermath of the operations, the government has pledged to reconstruct the cities in eastern and southeastern Turkey focusing on boosting tourism and the economy. The government has compensated people whose houses were damaged during the operations. A high number of residencies have been also built in an effort to address the needs of the people living in the region. The restoration of historical buildings has been of the utmost importance for the government to attract more tourists to the region.

In relation to the issue, most of the participants said all public services provided in other regions of Turkey are provided in the eastern and southeastern region as well. When asked about the region's main problem, 18 percent of the participants answered unemployment, followed by economic issues, drug addiction and terrorism, which pointed out that more steps need to be taken to decrease unemployment and address the social needs of the public.

In response to one of the questions, 82 percent of the participants in the research said they do not face any discriminatory behavior based on their Turkish/Kurdish ethnicity, refuting the rhetoric that ethnicity divides the public in eastern Turkey.

The participants' opinion regarding the upcoming presidential elections was also noted. Sixty-one percent of the people said they would support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the presidential elections while 31 percent said they would not.