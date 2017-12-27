Syrian opposition demands US-backed PYD be put on UN's terrorism list

The Syrian opposition has demanded that the PKK's Syrian offshoot, Democratic Union Party (PYD) be put on the United Nations' list of terror organizations.

Anadolu Agency reported that representatives of the Syrian opposition presented Friday a 44-page report to the U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Astana.

The report documented the terrorist group's war crimes and links to the Assad regime. It stated that the PYD "should be recognized globally as a terror organization" because of its apparent link to the PKK, which is recognized as a terror group by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union. It also underlined that the PYD has continuously violated international law by abusing the rights of non-combatants, committing war crimes and recruiting children soldiers.

It added that the PYD worked to eliminate Kurdish opposition and "revolutionary" groups, who had initially joined the popular uprising against the Assad regime in 2011.

According to the same report, the handover of al-Hasakah, a town in northeastern Syria, by regime forces to the PYD was further evidence of the close ties between the Assad regime and the terrorist group. The opposition report further adds that the PYD militants killed a number of civilians in al-Hasakah.

The Astana process has been brokered by Turkey, Russia, and Iran in an effort to put an end to the bloody civil war in Syria.

During the talks in Astana, the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which will be held in the Russian city of Sochi on Jan. 29-30 was also on the agenda.

Turkish officials reiterated that the presence of PYD or any other terrorist group will be rejected by Turkey after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that all participants in the Syria talks in Geneva would be invited to the Sochi gathering. Turkey has opposed the PYD's role in Syria and warned its allies, particularly the U.S., against arming the terrorist group.

Even though the U.S. recognizes the PKK as a terrorist group, it has treated its Syrian affiliate the PYD and its armed wing, People's Protection Units (YPG) as an ally in its anti-Daesh efforts.

Turkish officials, however, highlighted that other groups in the region which do not have terrorist links could have been equally successful in the fight against Daesh. Despite Ankara's warnings, the U.S. heavily armed the PYD/YPG creating future security risks for Turkey.

Following sharp criticism from Ankara, the U.S. president promised to stop arming the PYD and retrieve heavy arms from the group. But Ankara's expectations were not met as the U.S. has continued to supply arms to the group.

The end of the fight against Daesh in Syria has now raised the question regarding the future of the war-torn country. While PYD aims at wielding influence in the region and having a say on the table for Syria talks, Turkey has made clear that it would not accept the presence of any terrorist groups.

The Turkish government reportedly approved a list of some 23 Kurdish representatives to be invited to the event. Earlier attempts to convene the congress have been thwarted by disagreements over possible participants, primarily the involvement of the U.S.-backed coalition that supports the PYD/YPG.