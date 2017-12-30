Greece grants asylum to FETÖ-linked coup soldier

Greek authorities accepted Saturday the asylum request of one of the eight FETÖ-linked putschist soldiers, who fled Turkey after the failed July 15 coup attempt, which was orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The Gülenist soldier was reportedly released, while the remaining seven are still under custody. Greece previously rejected several times Turkey's extradition requests for the putschist soldiers.

After the July 15 coup attempt, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece on a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis. Following their landing, the eight suspected FETÖ members asked for asylum from Greek authorities. Before their asylum request was taken to the court, a Greek court sentenced the eight men to a suspended two-month jail sentence for illegal entry into Greece. Ankara has formally requested from Greece the extradition of the FETÖ members who were allegedly behind the coup attempt, to face trial in Turkey.

Led by U.S.-based imam Fetullah Gülen, FETÖ sought to topple the Turkish government and seize power on July 15, 2016 through a military coup and impose martial law.

The attempt was prevented by military troops loyal to the government, along with police units and millions of Turkish citizens in favor of democracy.

In total 250 people, mostly civilians, were killed by pro-coup soldiers, while over 2,000 people were injured.