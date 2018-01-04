Detention warrants issued for 70 FETÖ-linked suspects in military

15 colonels detained over links to FETÖ across Turkey

Detention warrants have been issued for 70 Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked suspects, including 58 active staff in Konya-based operations carried out in 27 provinces throughout Turkey, reports said Thursday.

The suspects were identified based on testimony received from senior FETÖ figures during an investigation launched by Konya Public Prosecutor's Office.

12 of the suspects had previously been dismissed from the military, reports said.

On July 15, 2016, a group of rogue soldiers associated with FETÖ, led by Fetullah Gülen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the U.S., attempted to overthrow the democratically elected government in Turkey through a military takeover.

Gülen and his followers are charged with attempting to infiltrate Turkey's state institutions, especially the military, police apparatus and judiciary, with the ultimate aim of creating a parallel state.

Turkey has requested the extradition of Gülen from the U.S. to stand trial for a series of crimes.