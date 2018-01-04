Heavy blows dealt to terrorist groups in operations last year

The Turkish security forces did not letup last year on in the country's fight against terror groups, including the PKK and Daesh, last year with more than 2,500 PKK terrorists along with, including high-ranking members, killed and thousands of Daesh suspects apprehended.Operations by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) against the PKK terrorist organization across Turkey and abroad paid off last year as. Numerous shelters and depots belonging to the PKK were destroyed.

Security forces dealt devastating blows to the terrorist organization in the Diyarbakır, Hakkari, Ağrı, Şırnak, Tunceli, Batman, Bingöl, Muş and Bitlis provinces with more than 2,500 terrorists killed in the operations. In addition, wanted senior PKK terrorists were also killed.

The eliminated senior terrorists were categorized by different colors. The Interior Ministry's list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red designating the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Meanwhile, Ata total of 1,447 people, including foreigners, were arrested in Istanbul for their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization in 2017.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul Police Department's Counterterrorism Unit teams conducted 58 operations against the Daesh terror organization in 2017.

Police arrested 1,141 foreigners during the operations, while the intelligence service prevented many armed and bomb attacks.A Turkish court ruled that 44 suspects must remain in detention in the case of the New Year's Eve attack at Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortaköy district in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2017. Abdulghadir Masharipov is among the 57 defendants — 51 of which are in jail — being tried in connection with the attack on the nightclub.

Meanwhile, At least 317 people, including foreigners, were arrested across Turkey for suspected links with Daesh during the last month of 2017, as Turkish security forces have been involved in an ongoing campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and rocket-and-gun attacks.