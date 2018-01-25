25 terror targets destroyed on 6th day of Afrin operation: military

A total of 25 the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terror targets have been destroyed on the sixth day of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin, the Turkish military said Thursday.

The statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces that the airstrikes were conducted by 14 warplanes and returned back to their bases.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council's decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.