PKK does not represent all Kurds, Hüda-Par official says

With Turkey launching Operation Olive Branch to root out the PKK's Syrian affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG) from Afrin, the Kurdish population in Turkey demanded that the difference between the Kurds and the PKK be made clearer.

According to the Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par), which has a majority Kurdish electorate base, the PKK terrorist organization does not represent all the Kurds and certainly should not be seen as the only spokesperson for the population.

"The PKK and Kurds should be differentiated from each other. The perception that was created step by step in the past, suggesting that the PKK and the Kurds are the same, should be eliminated," said Şeyhmus Tanrıkulu, the party's provincial head in southern Turkey's Diyarbakır.

"However, as long as both foreign and national media continue to address the PKK as the representatives of all Kurds, this perception would not change. The same goes for the regional and international powers," he said, referring to U.S. and Russian support for the terrorist organization's Syrian affiliates.

Regarding the conditions in Syria, Tanrıkulu said that there is a clash of interests in Syria which prevents the regional and international powers to reach an agreement through dialogue. He underlined that the Hüda-Par has always supported peace with neighboring countries.

"Operations should serve long-term peace. Besides, we should also aim to establish de-escalation zones all over Syria," said Tanrıkulu, adding that terrorist forces everywhere should be diminished.

"If there are terrorists all over Syria, they all should be cleared out, not only the ones in Afrin," he said.

Regarding the operation, party spokesman Said Şahin recently told Daily Sabah that it was natural for any sovereign country to work for its own safety and security against external threats. In a statement, he said: "The armament and patronage the U.S. has provided the PKK's Syrian affiliate PYD has made the group delusional about U.S. friendship, which they will sooner or later understand is not a permanent arrangement."

The U.S.'s cooperation with the YPG has been a thorny issue for Turkey. Ankara has repeatedly warned of the repercussions of using one terrorist group to defeat another. But the U.S. has called the terrorist group a "reliable ally" in its fight against Daesh in Syria, even though its main organization, the PKK, is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

The Hüda-Par is a conservative political party that was founded in 2012 and led by Chairman Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu. It is one of the two parties that have a predominantly Kurdish voter base. The party had also voiced support for the April 16 constitutional referendum, which was led by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Although the party did not participate in the latest general elections, Tanrıkulu expressed that they will participate in the 2019 elections, whether with or without an alliance.

"We would take any possible offer of the alliance for the 2019 elections seriously. However, there is no such offer yet due to the fact that it is still too early to discuss these things," he said while adding that forming an alliance should be the right of every political party.

"In politics, such moves are usual and we think that making an alliance can be useful too," he said, regarding the recent talks of an alliance between the MHP and the AK Party. He thought that the move was not unexpected.

"We would only criticize the alliance in case of any kind of exclusion. Since they call the alliance a ‘national agreement,' if they were to label the ones outside of the alliance as anti-national, we would voice our opposition. Everyone should be able to form alliances but not at the expense of the others," he said.