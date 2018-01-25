Turkey aims to secure its border with Afrin operation, presidential adviser says

The main target of Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria's Afrin is the terrorist organizations that are deployed near Turkish borders, a senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to Gülnur Aybet, terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed-wing People's Protection Units (YPG) constitute a security threat to Turkey.

"The PKK has been launching operations in [Turkey's] southern provinces by using the launchpad of their sister organization's deployment along the [Turkish-Syrian] border," Aybet said.

She added that Afrin has recently become a serious security concern for Turkey as deadly attacks from the region are on the increase.

"Turkey's target is to secure its border, to create an environment that is stable for the local population because they have also been suffering in these areas under the control of the terrorist organization. Another objective is to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor alongside Turkey's long border with Syria," Aybet stressed.

Operation Olive Branch was launched Saturday, targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates PYD and the YPG as well as the remaining Daesh elements in the Afrin region on the Turkish-Syrian border.