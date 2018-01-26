Afrin operation continues successfully as Turkey, FSA make new gains

Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch marked its sixth day as Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) continue to advance on Afrin from several fronts.

At least 303 terrorists from the PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and Daesh have been killed since the operation began, the TSK said yesterday, adding that six terrorist locations, including shelters, ammunition depots and weapon emplacements, were destroyed in airstrikes by jets that were all able to land safely back at their bases.

The Turkish military reiterated that it was exercising extreme caution to prevent civilian casualties as the anti-terrorism operation in Afrin continued successfully as planned.

The operation was launched by Turkey Saturday to clear its border of PYD and YPG elements in order to prevent them from establishing an autonomous region, which Turkish officials call a "terror corridor," by connecting the northwestern Afrin canton to the Kobani and Jazeera cantons in the northeast.

The YPG, on the other hand, continued to hit civilian areas near the Syrian border with rockets in retaliation of Operation Olive Branch.

On Wednesday, two rockets fired from YPG-held Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, leaving at least two dead and 11 injured, the local governor said.

"The rocket fired from Syria hit the 17th-century Çalık Mosque during prayers. Some of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries," provincial Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said, adding that a second rocket fell within 100 meters of the first.

The mosque hit by the terrorists is located approximately 6 kilometers from the Syrian border. Turkish media footage showed security forces clearing the areas of civilians following the attacks, as ambulances and emergency teams arrived on site.

Earlier on the fifth day of the operation, at least 20 rockets hit Kilis and the border town of Reyhanlı in Hatay.

Prior to that, one Syrian national was killed and more than 50 other civilians were injured in Reyhanlı Sunday.

The YPG, constantly claiming that Turkish jets and shelling have caused civilian damages in Afrin without any proof, has indiscriminately targeted civilians across the border.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said yesterday that cooperation between the U.S. and PKK-affiliated groups was "self-shaming" for Washington.

"It's really very humiliating for America to do business with terrorist organizations, [and to] take planned action with terrorists in the region," Yıldırım said in Ankara.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ also criticized yesterday Washington's position saying the U.S. should stop arming PYD terrorists to avoid any confrontations with Turkey.

"The U.S. administration doesn't want to confront Turkey, neither does Turkey. The way [forward] is clear: Cut off support to the terrorists," he told a news channel.

Bozdağ added that if the U.S. wants solidarity with Turkey, it should stop arming PYD terrorists and repossess the arms it supplied.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said yesterday that before discussing any "serious issue," Turkey and the U.S. should "establish trust."

Çavuşoğlu's comments, made during a joint presser with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl in Istanbul, came after the alleged offer of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to establish a 30-kilometer safe zone in northern Syria instead of continuing the Turkish offensive in Afrin.

"We expected a concrete step from the U.S.," Çavuşoğlu said.

"I have explained previously why we cannot meet [with the U.S.]: The U.S.'s broken promise over Manbij and the arms support to the YPG," the foreign minister said, adding that the presence of Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), in the U.S. has also contributed to the lack of trust.

President Donald Trump's Homeland Security adviser said yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the U.S. would prefer Turkish troops "remove themselves" from the conflict in Afrin.

Opposition voices support for Afrin operation

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called on the U.S. to take a clear stance against the terrorist groups and voiced his support for Operation Olive Branch.

"We don't want terrorist groups near our borders. We are defending democracy, but it does not mean we can tolerate the settlement of those groups near our borders," Kılıçdaroğlu said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli also expressed his support for the ongoing operation.

"No other options or alternative are left," Bahçeli said in a series of tweets late Wednesday. "Turkey will exercise self-defense until the end pursuant to Article 51 of the U.N. Charter and international law," he said.