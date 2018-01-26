Afrin operation will save people from YPG oppression, Turkish delegation to PACE says

At the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's (PACE) Winter Session, Turkish delegation head Akif Çağatay Kılıç said that Operation Olive Branch against terrorist threats from the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed Peoples' Protection Units (YPG), is legitimate and that it aims to stop YPG aggression in Afrin.

Speaking in the plenary session at PACE on Wednesday, Kılıç said that the conflict has exceeded Syria's borders in the past seven years and poses a serious threat to regional and international security.

He explained the main objective of the operation: "The Turkish Armed Forces [TSK] aim to ensure the security and stability of borders and to save the people of the region from oppression and persecution."

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to remove the PYD and YPG from Afrin in northwestern Syria. The operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's border and the region as well as protect the Syrian people from YPG oppression and cruelty.

Free Democrats Group member at PACE, Ganira Pashayeva, said that Operation Olive Branch was launched in accordance with Turkey's rights derived from international law and added: "In this context, several U.N. decisions against terrorism and the right of self-defense in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter justify Turkey's intervention." Ganira also said that she hopes "Turkey's operation will bring peace and stability to northern Syria."

Spokesperson for the Group of European's People Party Ionut-Marian Stroe said that Turkey has a legitimate right to protect itself against terrorist attacks and that "the safety of innocent civilians on both sides of the border should be kept in mind."

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE, Samad Seyidov, asserted that the Afrin operation is not an invasion, but a helping hand from Turkey to "clean the cancer of terrorism" that also threatens Europe. Seyidov said: "This is neither an intervention nor an invasion; it is a military operation against the cancer, against the terrorism with two faces – the face of Daesh and the face of the PKK."PACE is the parliamentary arm of the European Council, a 47-nation international organization dedicated to upholding human rights, democracy and the rule of law. Turkey has been a member of PACE since 1949 with 18 seats.