Deputy speaker demands end to FETÖ in S Korea

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Yasar Tüzün yesterday called for an end to Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) activities in South Korea.

In a meeting with the head of Turkey-South Korea Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group, An Min Suk, Tüzün drew attention toward the presence of FETÖ-linked schools, nonprofit organizations and enterprises in South Korea.

"We demand an end to the actions of people or enterprises linked to the terrorist group," Tüzün said.

Recalling the brotherly relations of the two countries since the Korean War, Tuzun said Turkey wanted to improve bilateral relations in line with the strategic partnership.

FETÖ is accused of leading the July 15 failed coup attempt and of infiltrating Turkish state institutions, especially the military, police and the judiciary, with the ultimate aim of creating a parallel state.

The attempt was masterminded by Fetullah Gülen, who has lived in self-imposed exile on a 400-acre property in the foothills of the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, U.S. since 1999.

The coup attempt was prevented by military troops loyal to the government, along with police units and millions of Turkish citizens marching in favor of democracy.

A total of 250 people, consisting of mostly civilians, were killed by pro-coup soldiers, while over 2,000 people were injured.