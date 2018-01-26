German government condemns PKK attacks on Turkish community

The recent assaults targeting Turkish-Germans in Germany have been condemned by Germany's Interior Ministry, which stressed that legal actions will be taken.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth said the attacks are "unacceptable, such acts are criminal offenses."

Supporters of the PKK terror organization and its Syrian affiliate the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Germany have been targeting the Turkish-German community and attacking mosques in various cities to protest Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria against the PYD's People's Protection Units (YPG). Turkey aims to secure its borders by eliminating the PYD and YPG from the region with the operation.

Four Turkish-German mosques were attacked within a week in Germany. Dimroth said that the recent incidents will be investigated and legal actions will be taken as they are clear criminal offenses. Dimroth added that everyone has the right to participate in protests, but protests should not involve violence.

In the latest attack on a mosque in Germany's western city of Frankfurt, PKK and PYD supporters spray-painted the name of the organization and threats against the Turkish-German community.

Germany has a 3-million-strong Turkish-German community, many of whom are second and third generation, German-born residents whose grandparents moved to the country in the 1960s.

In an incident on Monday, Turkish people were attacked at Germany's Hannover airport. German police said up to 180 protesters and passengers clashed when the PKK and PYD supporters attempted to hold an unauthorized demonstration at the airport.

Various videos posted on social media show the protesters fighting with Turkish passengers and shouting anti-Turkey slogans. Following the incident, Hannover police said officers had to use pepper spray to prevent further clashes and later opened a criminal investigation against a number of suspects. At least two people were injured during the brawls.

Turkish officials have long stressed that Berlin should not be lenient regardingthe PKK activities in Germany and take necessary steps to secure the Turkish-German population from possible threats that might be posed by the terrorist group. Turkey previously criticized Germany on the grounds that it allows PKK's anti-Turkey propaganda even though it considers the group to be a terrorist organization.