PKK sympathizers attack Turkish Embassy in Dublin

Investigations are ongoing concerning a recent disturbance at the Turkish Embassy in Dublin caused by a group of PKK terrorist organization sympathizers, Irish police confirmed yesterday.

A group of up to 40 individuals carrying the terrorist group's flag reportedly gathered around the embassy building on Raglan Road on Wednesday and tried to forcibly enter its garden but were prevented by security guards.

"Gardai [Irish police] were called to an incident outside the Turkish embassy situated on Raglan Road and Eglin Road, Dublin 4 on Wednesday the 24th of January 2018," Irish police told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The statement added that there were 30-40 people involved in the "protest" and "investigations into this matter are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time."

The group left the scene after Irish police enforced security measures around the embassy building.