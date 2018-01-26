Rocket fired from Syria's Afrin by YPG hits Turkish border town

A rocket fired from Syria's Afrin by the terrorists from the PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), landed in Turkey's Hatay province Friday, according to security sources.

The rocket fired hit an empty yard in the Reyhanlı district of Hatay province and no casualties were reported.

Police, fire and health teams were dispatched to the area.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin Saturday to clear its border of PYD and YPG elements in order to prevent them from establishing an autonomous region, which Turkish officials call a "terror corridor," by connecting the northwestern Afrin canton to the Kobani and Jazeera cantons in the northeast.



The YPG, on the other hand, continued to hit civilian areas near the Syrian border with rockets in retaliation of Operation Olive Branch.



On Wednesday, two rockets fired from YPG-held Afrin struck the Turkish border town of Kilis, leaving at least two dead and 11 injured, the local governor said.



"The rocket fired from Syria hit the 17th-century Çalık Mosque during prayers. Some of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries," provincial Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said, adding that a second rocket fell within 100 meters of the first.



The mosque hit by the terrorists is located approximately 6 kilometers from the Syrian border. Turkish media footage showed security forces clearing the areas of civilians following the attacks, as ambulances and emergency teams arrived on site.



Earlier on the fifth day of the operation, at least 20 rockets hit Kilis and the border town of Reyhanlı in Hatay.



Prior to that, one Syrian national was killed and more than 50 other civilians were injured in Reyhanlı Sunday.