PKK supporters intensify violent attacks on Turkish community in Germany

PKK and Democratic Union Party (PYD) supporters have increase their attacks on Turkish-Germans in Germany recently, particularly since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, with four Turkish mosques having been vandalized in the last four days.

The latest attacks came Thursday night on a Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DİTİB) mosque in Lower Saxony. Lower Saxony deputy chairman of the union, Emine Oğuz, said that the windows were broken and the walls were spray painted.

According to Deutche Welle Turkish, Oğuz said the attack is related to Kurdish protests in Germany against Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, adding that they found a message from the attackers suggesting this.

The DİTİB is one of the largest Islamic organizations in Germany. It was founded in 1984 as a branch of Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs (DİB).

DİTİB authority also said that this is the fourth attack against DİTİB mosques in four days.

Attacked at night, the windows of the mosques were broken with stones and dye pouches and threats were spray painted on the walls.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the attacks on Friday, asking European authorities what they would do if their churches were attacked in a similar way.

"It is the duty of the federal government to ensure the security of Germany's Muslim-Turkish community and their institutions," Mustafa Yeneroğlu, a deputy of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) also said in a written statement Friday.

Yeneroğlu sharply criticized the German government and politicians over their weak response to the recent violence by the PYD/PKK sympathizers.

"One should know that this silence would further encourage the perpetrators and motivate them for new violent attacks," he said.

The first attack was on the Sultan Alparslan Mosque in Kassel on Jan. 21.The other attacks were on the Minden Green Mosque in North Rhine-Westphalia, and the Leipzig Eyüp Sultan Mosque in the state of Saxony, which are both DİTİB mosques.

According to information from local police, the walls were spray painted with "revenge" and "Afrin," causing more than 1,000 euros in damage.

Reportedly, four attackers were in both places, and protests organized by PKK supporters were in the same neighborhood as the mosques.

Following the attacks, the DİTİB wrote an open letter to politicians demanding they take action against the attacks. The letter asked politicians to "strongly and openly condemn people taking justice into their own hands."

Meanwhile, on Jan.22, PKK and PYD supporters attacked passengers with sticks during an unauthorized protest organized at the Hannover-Langenhagen Airport. Police said up to 180 protestors and passengers clashed after PKK sympathizers attempted to hold an unauthorized demonstration. Hannover police said officers used pepper spray to prevent further clashes and later opened a criminal investigation against a number of suspects. At least two people were injured in the brawl.

PYD and PKK supporters organized demonstrations in various German cities over the weekend to protest Turkey's ongoing military operation against the PYD's People's Protection Units (YPG) armed force in northwest Syria. "We are all Afrin, we are all YPG," several dozen Kurdish protesters shouted in front of the Russian Consulate in the city of Bonn, waving YPG flags.

On Thursday, Germany's Interior Ministry condemned the recent assaults targeting Turkish-Germans in Germany and stressed that legal actions will be taken. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth said the attacks are "unacceptable; such acts are criminal offenses."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the head of another major umbrella group, the Islamic Council (Islamrat), which includes the second-largest German Islamic organization, Milli Görüş, Burhan Kesici said that attacks occur whenever there is a problem between Germany and Turkey, which shows that they have are political. "What we expect from the German government is to actively oppose these mosque attacks and prevent them from occurring," Kesici said, adding that although there have been many mosque attacks, none of the attackers have been determined.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch last Saturday to remove the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorist group from Afrin.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but is still active with nearly 14,000 supporters among the country's Kurdish population. Germany has a 3-million-strong Turkish-German community, many of whom are second- and third-generation German-born citizens of Turkish descent whose grandparents moved to the country during the 1960s.

Turkish officials have long stressed that Berlin should not be lenient regarding PKK activities in Germany and should take the necessary steps to secure the Turkish-German population from possible threats that might be posed by the terrorist group. Turkey previously criticized Germany on the grounds that it allows the PKK's anti-Turkey propaganda even though it considers the group to be a terrorist organization. Still, PKK supporters were allowed to hold a rally using a slogan bearing the name of the imprisoned PKK leader, Abdullah Öcalan, despite the German Interior Ministry having banned 33 symbols linked to the PKK in March, including the PKK flag and photos of Öcalan.Germany is not the only European country where Turkish mosques have been targeted. On Jan. 23, the walls of a mosque of the Geylani Service Foundation in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, were painted with the words "Afrin," "Apo" – referring to Öcalan – and "youth PKK." On Wednesday, a disturbance occurred at the Turkish Embassy in Dublin caused by a group of PKK supporters in which 40 individuals carrying PKK flags reportedly gathered around the embassy building on Raglan Road and tried to forcibly enter its courtyard, but were prevented by security guards.