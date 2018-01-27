Turkey wants to see concrete steps from US on ending support for YPG, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Erdoğan, Trump advisers confirm US will not provide weapons to YPG/PYD in Syria

Turkey wants to see concrete steps from the United States to end its support for the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Saturday.

"The U.S. needs to stop providing weapons to terrorist groups in Syria as it has promised before," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Çavuşoğlu also said that the U.S. needs to withdraw from northern Syria's Manbij region.

Previously, the U.S. administration under former President Barack Obama had promised Turkey that YPG terrorists would move east of the Euphrates. Despite warnings from Ankara, these promises were not kept, and the YPG did not move east of the Euphrates.

In addition, the U.S. has continued to arm the group, an initiative that also began during the Obama administration, during Trump's term. The U.S. has reportedly sent nearly 5,000 truckloads and 2,000 aircraft-loads of weaponry and military support to the U.S. so far.

As a result of broken promises by the U.S., Turkey shifted its position and vowed to clear all terrorists from northern Syria, including Manbij and the eastern parts of the Euphrates.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along the Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.