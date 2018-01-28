PYD rocket hits Turkey's Reyhanlı in southern Hatay border province

A rocket, fired by PYD/PKK terrorists from Syria, hit Turkey's border province of Hatay on Sunday as Operation Olive Branch continues in northwestern Syria.

The rocket hit the wall of a house in the Fidanlık neighborhood of the Reyhanlı district, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter present in the area.

No casualties were initially reported following the incident but nearby houses were also partially damaged as a result of the rocket explosion.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to rid Afrin, northwestern Syria of PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.