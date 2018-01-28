YPG terrorist captured in Syria pleads to be handed over to Turkish forces

Video footage recorded in Syria's Afrin showed a PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist captured in Operation Olive Branch asking the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters to be handed over to Turkish soldiers.





YPG terrorist captured by FSA fighters in Syria's Afrin pleads to be handed over to Turkish forces https://t.co/Icf9voox14 pic.twitter.com/dkL34tOVRU — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 27, 2018

The video showed a Turkish soldier intervene in the brawl, preventing several FSA fighters from attacking the YPG terrorist while the captured militant pleads with FSA fighters.

Other FSA soldiers were heard in the video telling their fellow fighters, "Enough, Turks have taken him."

The YPG terrorists captured alive in the Syrian territory near the border are being brought to Turkey to face trial.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG and Daesh terrorist groups from the northwestern Afrin region.

The Turkish General Staff has said the Afrin operation was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protecting the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

It said the operation was being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law.

The military also said "utmost diligence" was shown to avoid collateral damage to civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG since July 2012 when the Assad regime left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.