Rocket fired from YPG-held territory in Syria hits Turkey's Kilis

2 YPG targets destroyed in Syria's Afrin after rocket attacks kill 1 civilian, injure 46 in s. Turkey

A rocket fired from the PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG)-held from Syria's Afrin landed in an olive grove in Turkey's Kilis province, reports said Tuesday.

According to reports, ambulances and security forces have been dispatched to the area after the rocket exploded near Öncüpınar neighborhood.



No casualties have been reported.

Kilis was first hit by four rockets last Sunday, which struck a neighborhood in the city center and slightly injured one Turkish citizen.

The Turkish Armed Forces on Jan. 20 launched the Operation Olive Branch targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoots PYD and YPG in northern Syria's Afrin.