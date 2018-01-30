Rockets fired from YPG-held territory in Syria hit Turkey's Kilis

2 YPG targets destroyed in Syria's Afrin after rocket attacks kill 1 civilian, injure 46 in s. Turkey

Rockets fired from Syria's Afrin, held by the PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), hit Turkey's Kilis province, reports said Tuesday.

The first rocket Tuesday morning landed in an olive grove.

A second rocket fired later Tuesday hit a two-story building under construction in downtown Kilis.



No casualties have been reported from either attack.

Kilis was first hit by four rockets last Sunday, which struck a neighborhood in the city center and slightly injured one Turkish citizen.

The Turkish Armed Forces on Jan. 20 launched the Operation Olive Branch targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoots PYD and YPG in northern Syria's Afrin.