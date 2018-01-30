Turkish parliament to receive briefing on Operation Olive Branch

The government will update Parliament today about the ongoing Operation Olive Branch's headway against elements of the PKK and its Syrian wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in the Afrin region.

National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli is expected to brief deputies today about the offensive against the YPG in Afrin.

The operation in Afrin – bordering Turkey's Hatay and Kilis provinces – was widely expected in the wake of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which cleared Daesh terrorists from Turkey's border from Aug. 24, 2016 to March 2017. The current operation started on Jan. 20. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) are now fighting against terrorist elements on seven different fronts.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Canikli said on the ninth day of the operation that all weapons and ammunitions used during Operation Olive Branch are indigenous and national. "We can produce all of the ammunition used by our great army in the Afrin operation indigenously and nationally. Our ammunition stocks are full enough to clear terrorism not only from Afrin but from the entire region, and we will continue to produce [them]," he said on his Twitter account.

Following the briefing regarding the Afrin offensive, Parliament will work on some statutory decrees. Furthermore, bureaucrats from the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will inform Foreign Affairs Committee members regarding an agreement signed in the area of energy with Turkish Cyprus.