PKK/YPG terrorists attack Turkish border outpost in Kilis, 1 soldier killed, 5 others injured

PKK/YPG terrorists attacked a Turkish border outpost in southern Kilis province with anti-tank missiles on Saturday, killing one soldier and injuring five others.

The cross border attack from Syria's Afrin region targeted the border outpost of Saatli village, which is located some 20 kilometers northwest of Kilis city center.

The watchtower of the outpost was hit by a missile, increasing the number of injured soldiers. Initial reports stated that six soldiers were injured in the attack, with two in critical condition.

However, a statement by the Turkish Armed Forces later in the day said that one soldier was killed in the attack.

The statement added that another soldier was killed in clashes in Afrin.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...