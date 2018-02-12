UK Foreign Affairs Committee points to YPG's affiliation with PKK, urges Parliament to take clear stance

The most recent report published by the U.K. House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee grounds the connection between the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and urges parliament to reach a clear opinion over the issue instead of being inconsistent.

"The evidence to our inquiry argued that this group was linked to the PKK," said the committee head Tom Tugendhat. "But the Foreign and Commonwealth Office seemed uncertain about whether these links existed at all. That is not credible, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office should have a clear view of its own rather than repeatedly referring to ‘reported' links."

Tugendhat further emphasized that the U.K. must realize that there are serious policy differences between its allies in Syria that might affect itself. Published Sunday, the 33-page report named "Kurds' desires and U.K.'s benefits," which was prepared by the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee in three months, revealed the different Kurdish groups' aims in the region and U.K.'s positions on them.Stating that Turkey sees the YPG as a terrorist organization that is linked to the PKK while the U.S. considers it as an ally against Daesh and supports it with military equipment, Tugendhat highlighted that the U.K. must also clarify its position over the issue in this respect. Last month, U.K. Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt acknowledged that Britain was aware of the possible links between the PKK and the YPG, which is the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

"We are very concerned over possible links. We don't seek any link with the PKK and ourselves in any way," said Burt, speaking at a session of the Foreign Affairs Committee. "We urge the PYD at all times to sever any links it might have with the PKK."