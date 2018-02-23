Less than 10 km left to eliminate YPG from Turkish border

The PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG)'s connection to the Turkish border is about to end completely as five more villages have been liberated from the terrorists in northwestern Syria, yesterday.

As the Operation Olive Branch reaches its 34th day, Turkish and Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces liberated the Kilis border completely from the YPG terrorists while only a 10 km long area remains to the terrorist organization on the Hatay and Gaziantep borders. When these areas are also liberated, the connection that the YPG has with the Turkish border will completely cleared.

The village of Tal Sallour in Jinderes, southwest Afrin was cleared of terrorists, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondents on the ground.

The villages of Ali Jaru and Miqdad in Bulbul, in northern Afrin, were also liberated, said another correspondent. The villages of Sari Ushaghi and Rahmanli were also liberated from the YPG.

Since the launch of the operation on Jan. 20, the Turkish military and the FSA liberated 94 targets, including one district center, plus 66 villages, 20 strategic mountains and hills, and one YPG/PKK-Daesh base.

Meanwhile, at least 1,829 YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been killed since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, northwestern Syria, said the Turkish General Staff yesterday. In a statement, the military said Turkish Armed Forces had killed 49 more YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists overnight.