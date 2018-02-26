Turkey cuts off YPG's access to its borders from Afrin region

Turkish forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters cut off the YPG terrorists' access to the Turkish border Monday with the capture of Sinnarah and Qarmanluq villages.

A statement from the Turkish military earlier Monday said at least 2,059 terrorists have been "neutralized" in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin. The army said 58 among those neutralized were captured alive and the rest of the terrorists were killed in the operation.

In a statement, the military said that the anti-terror operations continue at full speed in land and air. Some 72 fighter jets have carried out airstrikes against terrorist targets and have aimed to prevent the infiltration of terrorists into civilian areas.

A total of 41 terrorists have been killed over the past 24 hours, the military added.



The military noted that eight more villages have been liberated from PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists in the operations.

The TSK along with the FSA launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) as well as remaining Daesh elements in the region.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.