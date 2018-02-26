US' inconsistent Syria policy could spark direct confrontation with Turkey, report says

Turkey proposes to station own, US troops together in Syria's Manbij

Washington's inconsistent policy regarding Syria could spark a direct confrontation with its NATO ally, a report in a London-based daily said Sunday.

An opinion piece in the Financial Times, titled "The threat of regional conflagration in Syria," criticized the U.S.' attitude toward the situation in Syria, stressing that "contradictions inherent in the U.S. position are no more tenable."

The article argues that the demise of Daesh terror group "threatens yet more dangerous times to come."

Citing the continuous U.S. support for the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoots the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG), which inevitably displeased Turkey, the article said: "A miscalculation on the ground could now lead to direct fighting between NATO members."

Turkey strongly opposes U.S. military support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the terrorist PKK-affiliated PYD and YPG, which constitute a serious threat to Turkey's security.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin to clear the region from the PYD/YPG terrorists as well as remaining Daesh elements.

Ankara vowed to extend the operation to Manbij, where, unlike in Afrin, the U.S. has military presence, stirring fears of direct confrontation.