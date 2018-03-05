Turkey will pursue PYD co-chair Muslum's extradition 'wherever he goes': FM

Turkey's efforts for the extradition of the former co-chair of the PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) Salih Muslum will not be limited to the Czech Republic and Germany, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

Speaking to reporters at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters in Ankara on Monday, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey is determined to follow the terrorist leader wherever he goes.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkish officials do not know the whereabouts of Muslum but will locate him in the upcoming days, adding that he was reportedly last seen in Germany.

Turkey had issued arrest warrants and subsequent red notices for Muslum and 47 other PKK high-rank figures in Nov. 2016, while a new red notice was issued for Muslim on Feb. 13 as he was included on the updated most wanted terrorists list with a four million Turkish lira ($1.05 million) bounty on his head.

Ankara has long complained that EU member states and other countries often fail to honor its extradition requests for alleged criminals or members of terrorist groups.

Muslum was released by a Czech court on Feb. 27, despite Turkey's request for his arrest and extradition, drawing the ire of Turkish ministers, who said the move was not in line with international law and is a reflection of supporting terrorism. A high court in Ankara had also filed a case against him for a deadly attack carried out in the capital in 2016.

Muslum is being sought on charges of disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state, homicide, attempted homicide, damaging public property, and transporting hazardous substances.

The March 13, 2016, attack at Güven park in Ankara's Kızılay -- a popular shopping area -- had been carried out using an explosives-laden vehicle, which left 37 people dead and dozens others injured.

The YPG/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Çavuşoğlu also addressed Turkish-U.S. relations. The foreign minister said the first meeting held to mend bilateral ties would take place on March 8-9 in Washington.

He announced that he would visit Washington on March 19.

"Matters that have been mentioned will be assessed in detail [...] As you know, Manbij [in Syria] is the priority. The matter of counter-terrorism is another one."

Relations between the two NATO allies have been strained over U.S. support for the terrorist group PYD/PKK in northern Syria. The U.S. views the group as a "reliable partner" in the fight against Daesh, against strong Turkish objections.