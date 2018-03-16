3,530 terrorists 'neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin

PKK uses photo from Aleppo to defame Turkey’s Afrin operation on New York streets

At least 3,530 terrorists have been "neutralized" in Operation Olive Branch since it was launched in northwestern Syria's Afrin, the Turkish military said Friday.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.

Turkish forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) units also liberated two more villages and two strategic hills in Afrin from the control of YPG/PKK terrorists.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, the villages of Miske Fawkani and Miske Tahtani and two strategic hills in the Jinderes district were cleared of terrorists during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch. Turkish troops and FSA forces have also reached the outskirts of the city of Afrin.

Since the launch of the operation, the Turkish military and FSA have liberated 253 locations, including 210 villages and 43 strategic mountains and hills.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and in the region as well as to protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defense under the U.N. charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said, "utmost importance" is being placed on not harming any civilians.

The operation in Afrin – bordering Turkey's Hatay and Kilis provinces – was widely expected in the wake of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which cleared Daesh terrorists from Turkey's border between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 2017.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.