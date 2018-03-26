YPG's IED workshop discovered by Turkish forces in Syria's Afrin

Underground hospital used by YPG terrorists discovered in Afrin

The Turkish military on Monday discovered a workshop of improvised explosive devices (IED) during security sweeps in Syria's Afrin region, recently liberated from terrorists.

During the search, the security forces found a barn used by the terrorist PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) as an IED manufacturing facility.

Security forces detonated the explosives safely, including 10 TM-57 anti-tank mines and 5 improvised pipe bombs.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear terrorist groups from Afrin, northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since 2012.

Afterward, the Turkish military began security sweeps for mines, improvised explosive devices, and terrorist hideouts to wipe out any traces of terrorism so residents can resume their normal lives.