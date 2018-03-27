2 PKK terrorists killed, road closed after terror attack in eastern Turkey

At least two PKK terrorists have been killed and the Tunceli-Erzincan highway has been closed after a terror attack on Turkish security forces during anti-terror operations in rural Tunceli, reports said Tuesday.

According to reports, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) determined the terrorists attempting to carry out an attack on Turkish security forces.

Clashes are still ongoing, reports said.

In a statement released Tuesday, the interior ministry said that a total of 23 terrorists have been "neutralized" in anti-terror operations, including 11 in Hatay, seven in Tunceli, three in Mardin and two in Batman provinces.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.