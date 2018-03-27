Two Turkish soldiers killed by YPG terrorists' explosive trap

Two Turkish soldiers were killed Tuesday when an improvised explosive trap, set up by YPG terrorists, exploded in Syria's Afrin.

The two soldiers were killed while clearing explosives left by YPG/PKK terrorists from Afrin's residential areas.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) expressed their condolences for the two fallen soldiers.

Meanwhile, 11 PKK terrorists were killed during a joint anti-terror operation of air and ground forces in the countryside of Turkey's southern Hatay province.

The military also announced that 41 terrorists, who were preparing to attack Turkish forces, were killed in an airstrike on March 22 in Iraq's northern Qandil region.