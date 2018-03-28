Bashing Turkey on ops against YPG in Syria ill-intentioned, PM Yıldırım says

Constantly criticizing Turkey's operations in Syria rather than praising it since the beginning of the civil war in the country is ill-intentioned, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said yesterday.

Addressing a Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara, Yıldırım said it is ill-intentioned to criticize Turkey's military operations in Syria as the country has taken in millions of Syrian refugees and conducts its offensives with the utmost care for civilian lives.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin against the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party's (PYD) People's Protection Units (YPG) forces.

"The countries that accuse Turkey, which is the only country that carries out operations in Syria with humanitarian sensitivity, of violating human rights and occupation seem to have forgotten their own history," Yıldırım said.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The prime minister also said the government is struggling to hide its astonishment to the obstacle put in its way. He added that speculations about economic crises, financial plots and manipulations have tried to wear Turkey out.

O

peration Olive Branch is being carried out within Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.