1 soldier succumbs to wounds, 6 others injured in PKK attacks in southeastern Turkey

Six Turkish soldiers were injured Thursday when PKK terrorists attacked a military vehicle in southeastern Turkey, and one other soldier succumbed to wounds suffered in a PKK attack four months prior, the military said.

PKK terrorists targeted a military vehicle near the village of Koçbaba Hazro in Diyarbakır province with long-barreled weapons and rocket launchers, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The injured -- including one in critical condition -- were taken to nearby hospitals in the district and province, the source said, adding that a security operation in the area is underway.

A terrorist was killed during the operation, Diyarbakır Governor's Office said in a statement.

Security forces later launched an operation in the area to nab two other terrorists.

Meanwhile, a soldier who was injured in a clash with PKK terrorists in southeastern Hakkari province more than four months back succumbed to his wounds at a hospital, the Turkish military said Thursday.

In a written statement, the Turkish General Staff said the martyred soldier was wounded in clashes in Hakkari's Şemdinli district on Nov. 2.

The military conveyed condolences to the family of the martyred soldier.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its decadeslong armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.