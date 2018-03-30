FSA distributes aid in Afrin from truck used by YPG to parade FSA corpses

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) distributed humanitarian aid in recently-liberated Afrin as a symbolic gesture by using a truck on which the killed bodies of its fighters were publicly paraded by PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists two years ago in the city.

Eighty members of the FSA had been killed in the village of Ayn Daqna north of Tal Rifaat after they launched an operation to take the village from the YPG at the beginning of 2016. The YPG paraded the bodies of 60 FSA members on trailers and trucks and did not hand the bodies back to their families.

When Turkish and FSA forces were on the eve of liberating the Afrin city center from the YPG, some people were concerned about revenge that could have taken by FSA fighters as a reprisal to YPG's acts.

However, one of the groups operating under the FSA, the Levant Front, loaded humanitarian aid and distributed it in the city center a few days before the anniversary of the incident.

"We are not like them. We have respect for the dead," Abu Ahmad Nour, one of the commanders of the Levant Front, told the Yeni Şafak daily.

"We are not going to pursue revenge. The important thing is that locals in Afrin live in peace."

The PKK terrorist group and its Syrian affiliate People's Union Party (PYD) and its YPG militia and are known for their bad human rights record, especially aggravated during the Syrian civil war. A U.N. report released this month, "I Lost My Dignity: Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the Syrian Arab Republic," has exposed brutal human rights violations, including torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence in Syria committed by YPG forces. International human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, KurdWatch and also the U.N., have documented YPG human rights violations in areas under its control, including forced migration, recruiting child soldiers and arbitrary killings and arrests.

"Our message to the world is they brought death to Afrin, now we are bringing life again," Nour said.