Daesh threat in Syria nearly extinguished, Defense Mininister Canikli says

The threat of the Daesh terrorist organization in Syria is nearly extinguished, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Saturday.

"Since Daesh has nearly been eliminated, the engagement of France will be unnecessary," Canikli told journalists after a trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts in the Black Sea city of Giresun, referring to recent reports that French forces might enter Syria to confront Daesh.

"Entering areas that have escaped this terrorist threat amounts to occupation," he warned.

He also stressed that there should be no support, whether direct or indirect, for terrorists in the name of eliminating Daesh, referring to the PYD/YPG/PKK and SDF/PKK terrorist groups that have received Western support.

"This is a wrong approach," he said.

Regarding Turkey's role in the elimination of Daesh, he said: "Other countries have engaged with the help of representatives and other support forces, while the Turkish military has engaged directly with its own army."

Turkey's engagement in the elimination of terrorists is part of its legitimate right to maintain peace and stability in the region, he added.

He cited the ongoing Operation Olive Branch as one of Turkey's efforts to eradicate both the PYD/YPG/PKK and Daesh.

Also speaking at the meeting, Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan's defense minister, hailed the Turkish military as "one of the strongest armies in NATO," stressing that Azerbaijan stands with Turkey's fight against terrorism.

Stressing its ties with Azerbaijan, he called Turkey "a country which has the same language, religion, and culture."

Hasanov said he is glad to see Azerbaijan cooperate with Turkey and Georgia on defense.

Levan Izoria, Georgia's defense minister, said Baku is grateful for Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Georgia's territorial integrity.

Mentioning Russian intrusion in Georgia, he said Saturday's meeting could help its NATO integration.

He said that more than 1,000 Georgian military officers have gotten Turkish military training to facilitate such integration.

During the meeting, the three defense ministers signed a memorandum of understanding in defense-related areas.