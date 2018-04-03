Afrin op in line with int'l law, top general says

Turkey's Chief of General Staff on Sunday said Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin is being carried out in line with international law and the principles of fighting terrorism.

"Operation Olive Branch, including its arms and the ammunition used, are in line with international law and counterterrorism principles," the country's top military official, Gen. Hulusi Akar, said during a visit to southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, to inspect troops taking part in the operation.

The Turkish army chief also said civilians, the environment, and historical sites in Afrin are never targeted, as the Turkish Armed Forces see them as untouchable.

"Only terrorists and their shelters, positions, arms, vehicles and materials are being targeted." Akar said all military and humanitarian activities in the region are being conducted to provide an example to other countries in the world.

The Turkish Army is currently busy defusing mines and explosives inside residential areas, Akar said, adding that all kinds of measures are being taken to help war-battered Syrians return to their homes. Akar was accompanied by Gen. Yaşar Güler, head of the Turkish Land Forces, and Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz, head of the Turkish Air Forces.