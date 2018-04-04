MHP Chairman Bahçeli slams France for support for YPG

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said yesterday that France has no right to complain about terrorism after PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists were hosted by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

"France obviously embraced terrorism and the country became a terror loving country." MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli said while speaking at his weekly parliamentary group meeting. ‘‘[French President Emmanuel] Macron hosted seven terrorists. By hosting terrorists the French administration revealed that they are unaware of humanity and human dignity.'' he added.

Last week Macron met with leaders of the terrorist YPG, which functions under Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria, in a bid for French support in northern Syria. Macron also vowed increased political support for the YPG and SDF in northern Syria, but his statements were strongly condemned by Ankara.

Bahçeli also stressed that Turkey would continue to take necessary steps for the security of its southern borders. "If the Iraqi government cannot clear Sinjar, which is 60 kilometers away from our borders, of [YPG/PKK's] traitors, Turkey is capable of doing it," he said.