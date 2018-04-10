PKK terrorist from most-wanted list killed in Ağrı province

The Turkish military identified a wanted PKK terrorist on Sunday from among three terrorists killed in an air-backed counterterror operation in eastern Turkey's Ağrı Mountain area.

Military sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday that Osman Özel was the terrorist organization's leader for the Ağrı Mountain area and was on Turkey's wanted list. The list is maintained by the Interior Ministry and has color codes indicating terrorists' wanted level. Özel was on the blue list, the second tier. The top tier list's color is red. During the operation, Turkish security forces seized two infantry rifles, 210 bullets, 10 magazines, six hand grenades, one thermal weapon scope and two walkie-talkies.

The air operation took place Friday, according to the regional governor's office. The terrorists were reportedly planning an attack on border units and residents. They were also involved in martyring a Turkish soldier on March 12, the statement said.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people. More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.