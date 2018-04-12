Turkish army 'neutralizes' 3 YPG terrorists after harassment fire on Syrian border

The Turkish army "neutralized" three PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in response to terrorist harassment fire on a border post in southeastern Turkey on the Syrian frontier, according to the Turkish General Staff.

The terrorists were neutralized after the YPG terrorists commenced cross-border harassment fire on a border post in Akçakale, in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province, a statement from the military said, without giving further details.

The military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that the targets have been killed.

The counter-attack was carried out in line with Turkey's right to self-defense, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

The YPG is the militant Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.